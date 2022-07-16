Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,060 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 277.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

