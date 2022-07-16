Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 20,065 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,671 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 644.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

