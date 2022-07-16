Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ilika (LON:IKA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($2.97) target price on the stock.

Ilika Stock Up 0.2 %

Ilika stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.68. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 42.03 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

