Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 1,784,389 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,955,882.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $418,349.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440,941.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $473,160.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Berkshire Hathaway

Separately, Edward Jones cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.