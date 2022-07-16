BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,706.42.

Shares of BHP opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

