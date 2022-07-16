BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

BigCommerce stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.83.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

