Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.