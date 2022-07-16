Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $343,850.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 435,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 72.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
