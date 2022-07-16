Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.10

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 1706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Braskem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Braskem by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

