Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.10

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 1706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Braskem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Braskem (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Braskem by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

