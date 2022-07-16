Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $49.83

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,451,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,787,000 after buying an additional 557,988 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 964,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 208,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,237.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.74. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

