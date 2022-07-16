Brokerages Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Target Price at $6.70

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $243.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

