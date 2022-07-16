Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) PT at $93.85

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.85.

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Best Buy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Best Buy by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Best Buy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

