Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $117.38

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Boston Properties stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 26.1% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 79,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

