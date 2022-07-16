Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $73.71

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.35.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE CIEN opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $1,157,833. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

