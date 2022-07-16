Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target at $24.50

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Beauty Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

