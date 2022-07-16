Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $55.42

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.