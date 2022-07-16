Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$18.94

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$16.86 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$15.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.53.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7881281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.83%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.