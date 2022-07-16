Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price at $2.78

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.78.

A number of research firms have commented on XEBEF. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Trading Up 2.3 %

XEBEF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.