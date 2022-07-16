Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target at $70.83

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Xometry Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,434.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,781,963.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,003.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

