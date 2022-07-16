Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BC. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.25.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 193,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

