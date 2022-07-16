CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Purchases $412,000.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,807,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 107,587 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $438,954.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 106,900 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $442,566.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00.

CAMP opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.41.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

