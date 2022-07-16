Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Wallbox Price Performance

NYSE:WBX opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

