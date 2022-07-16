Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$212.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$137.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 136.13. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$115.89 and a 1 year high of C$214.50.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.6299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

