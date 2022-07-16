Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $221.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.12.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

