CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $105.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.16.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE CF opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.