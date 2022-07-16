Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of CQP opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.