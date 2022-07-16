Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
CHGCY stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
