Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

