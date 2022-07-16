Citigroup Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

AMZN opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,906.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,038 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,899.5% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 218,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,407 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6,326.7% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 4,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,453.6% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

