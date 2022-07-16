Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.