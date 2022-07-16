Citigroup Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.