Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.34

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 18677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

