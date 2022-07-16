Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,342 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 35,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Citrix Systems worth $42,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.