CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ CNEY opened at $2.30 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.
