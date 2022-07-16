CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

NASDAQ CNEY opened at $2.30 on Friday. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.