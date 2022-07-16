CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Lowered to $16.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 101,389 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.