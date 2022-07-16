Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Down to $579.28

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $579.28, but opened at $535.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $511.65, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

