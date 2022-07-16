Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %
CAG opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.