Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.