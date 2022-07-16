Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
