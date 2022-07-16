Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

