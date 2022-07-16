Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $24,867,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

CAG stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

