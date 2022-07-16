Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Up 363.0% in June

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 363.0% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 6 shopping centers.

