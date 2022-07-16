Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

