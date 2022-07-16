Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTS. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.22 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 104.40.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

