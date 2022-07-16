Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$11.82 Average PT from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.22 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.85 and a one year high of C$13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.40.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

