Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $28.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNM opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Core & Main by 35.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Core & Main by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 807,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

