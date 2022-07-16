Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

