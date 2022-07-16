Credit Suisse Group Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $134.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

