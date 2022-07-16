Credit Suisse Group Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $146.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.