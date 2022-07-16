Critical Analysis: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $951.37 million 2.79 -$150,000.00 ($0.74) -30.27 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 5.68 -$36.17 million ($1.34) -6.00

Volatility & Risk

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CarGurus has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.81, indicating that its stock price is 381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 2.05% 22.94% 13.97% Marathon Digital -68.64% 19.68% 12.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CarGurus and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70 Marathon Digital 0 3 5 0 2.63

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $42.73, suggesting a potential upside of 90.75%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 200.06%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

