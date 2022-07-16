CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 378.8% in June

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 378.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CSL Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $102.00 on Friday. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39.
CSL Company Profile
