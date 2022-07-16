CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 378.8% in June

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 378.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $102.00 on Friday. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

