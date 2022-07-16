Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $128.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $10,361,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

